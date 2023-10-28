Dear fans of St Ursula’s, here is the news

Fans of St Ursula’s College came to the defence of the Catholic school this week after news broke that it bans students from taking same-sex partners to their year 12 formal.

Footballer Adam Doueihi jumped on the radio to defend his religion.

“What’s happened to morals, what’s happened to values, what’s happened to respecting people’s religions and what they stand for?”

Well Adam, here’s what happened.

First, you eager defenders of the faith forget something.

Church schools receive considerable funding from Australian taxpayers. Not only religious taxpayers… nor solely Christian taxpayers… nor exclusively heterosexual taxpayers. All taxpayers!

I believe the Bible quoted Jesus Christ on matters of taxation.

“Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.”

Time for a bit of rendering. The donors are taking an interest in how funds are spent.

Of course, centuries of religious privilege gave churches a sense of entitlement to public funds. But the times, they are a-changing.

Don’t like it? Tough! The scrutiny will only increase.

Bigotry no longer gets a free pass.

Now let’s move on to what’s been happening in the Catholic Church elsewhere this week.

Here is the news.

Spain

Spain’s national ombudsman just reported that Catholic clergy sexually abused an estimated 200,000 children in the country since 1940. Add in abuse by lay members of the church and the figure doubles.

What happened to morals? What happened to values?

Poland

Meanwhile, in Poland, the Bishop of Sosnowiec resigned over a sex scandal. A local priest invited multiple participants to an all-male orgy in his apartment. He also hired a male sex worker. The sex worker apparently anticipated his duties could prove onerous and took erectile dysfunction pills. Too many erectile dysfunction pills. He collapsed after an overdose. However, the priest would not allow paramedics into the apartment to treat the man until an intervention by police.

What happened to respecting people’s religions?

Religion happened.

Respect is a two-way street.

The Catholic Church, although not the power it once was, still insists on imposing religious belief over civil law. But we can’t trust church authorities. Too many, too often have either proven hypocrites or betrayed that trust in even more egregious ways, such as the abuse of the children.

What happened to respecting what people’s religions stand for?

Again, religion happened.

Churches need to fix what they stand for before asking for respect for what they stand for.

Mocking the Christian faith

Footballer Adam Doueihi also complained about the Christian faith “being mocked so badly in society.”

Tough! The adherents of various religions demand much — often too much — of others on behalf of their personal beliefs. Therefore, they must be prepared for their beliefs to be scrutinised, analysed, criticised, satirised… and mercilessly mocked.

And sometimes the mockery is just too easy. Take St Ursula’s. Worried about 18-year-olds taking same-sex partners to a dance. Yet expects us to believe the woman the place is named for was a British princess who sailed to Germany over a millennia ago to meet her future husband, accompanied by 11,000 virgins? The virgins all ended up beheaded while Ursula was shot dead with an arrow.

Not sure what lesson we should take from that.

Dearly beloved, we have more:

