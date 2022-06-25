Deadly shooting at Oslo gay bar – Pride Parade cancelled

Two people are dead and eight in hospital following a shooting at an Oslo gay bar. Fourteen other victims sustained minor injuries. London Pub, established in 1979, is the largest gay and lesbian venue in Oslo.

Currently, three of the people in the hospital remain in critical condition.

Sadly, the shooting comes just weeks after the anniversary of the Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting.

The annual Oslo Pride Parade was scheduled to take place tonight but organisers have now cancelled the parade.

Norwegian police said they received multiple calls at 1:14 am local time reporting a shooting and arrived at London Pub a few minutes later. A spokesperson said they apprehended a male suspect about three minutes after their arrival at the Oslo gay bar.

CNN reported that police found wounded people on the ground inside and outside the bar.

“The scene was chaotic, it was a warm evening and a lot of people were outside, so there were people running everywhere.”

Police said the suspect was armed with two weapons. However, they did not elaborate on the weapons pending their investigation into the crime.

Police said the suspect was in custody and there were no other suspects.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page seemed to indicate all staff were safe and unharmed.

“Tonight’s shooting is absolutely horrific and pure evil. Our thoughts go to the dead, injured and relatives… Take care of each other during this time.”

Oslo Pride said in a Facebook post that following police advice, they would cancel the parade and all other events associated with Oslo Pride.

“Warm thoughts and love go to relatives, injured and other affected. We will soon be proud and visible again, but right today we will hold and share the pride markings from home.”

