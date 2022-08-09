‘Lesbian, atheist’ Saudi sisters were denied protection visas

The two Saudi sisters mysteriously found dead in Sydney were worried they were being followed and were earlier denied protection visas they applied for on the basis of their sexuality and religion.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, (both pictured) moved to Australia in 2017. NSW Police found them dead in their beds in the Sydney apartment on June 7.

Police said the women had died over a month earlier, but mystery surrounds the two women’s cause of death.

Police reported no signs of injury to the women’s bodies or forced entry to the Canterbury flat.

The women were seeking asylum in Australia, but both were ultimately denied permanent protection visas.

This week, a source familiar with the application told The Australian one sister applied for the visa on the basis she was a lesbian.

The other reportedly applied on the grounds that she was an atheist. Both were denied due to lack of evidence, The Australian reported.

One of the two women also said she was escaping a forced marriage, the publication reported.

A source familiar with the legal case also told ABC’s Background Briefing the sisters believed a private investigator was following them.

Their apartment building manager told the ABC the women were concerned someone had tampered with a food delivery order.

The manager said the women asked him to review security camera footage for “anything suspicious”.

But a stranger loitering around the building – seen by the sisters and reportedly some neighbours – was not captured by the camera.

What Saudi sisters said at Sydney queer women’s event

Last week, a Sydney woman said the sisters had attended a female queer event in January where they told her lesbian women “live in fear” in Saudi Arabia.

The woman told The Guardian she noticed the sisters were “keeping to themselves” at the party so engaged them in conversation.

“They mentioned that they were from Saudi Arabia, and we talked about what it is like to be queer there,” she said.

“They said women live in fear of their safety and that they were grateful to be living in Australia, where they could more freely express themselves.”

But the sisters were reluctant to share any personal details about their lives in Saudi Arabia.

“I asked about their lives in Saudi Arabia and whether they had returned home recently to visit family,” the woman said.

“But they seemed reluctant to go into detail and gave short answers.

“I got the impression that they very rarely go out and hadn’t explored much of Sydney.

“What’s terribly sad is they told me they were excited to be out at an event like this and that they were ready to start exploring more of Sydney. They should have been safe in Australia.”

‘No one in my community believes it was suicide’

Last week a senior police source told The Daily Telegraph that there was “no indication of anyone else being in the unit” and that the womens’ death “appear to be a tragic suicide”.

But a Sydney activist, who has unofficially worked with Saudi refugees, told SBS nobody she’s spoken with believes that and the two sisters’ mysterious deaths had caused anxiety in the community.

“You don’t die of suicide in separate rooms with your sister,” she said.

“Wouldn’t you want to be, in your final hours and minutes, with your sister in the same room?

“No one in my community believes it was suicide. It’s quite distressing for all of us.”

Initial toxicology reports and autopsies were inconclusive. A NSW Police spokesperson declined to comment on that line of inquiry.

Earlier, NSW Police said the women’s family in Saudi Arabia were cooperating with police and there was “nothing to suggest” they were suspects.

A NSW Police spokesperson said, “As the investigation is ongoing, police continue to appeal for information in relation to the deaths of the two women.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.