Daylesford to get a Big Rainbow and locals will choose its home

The regional Victorian town of Daylesford has been picked as the home of the “Big Rainbow”, Australia’s newest “big” icon celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in the regions.

After over 16,000 public votes, the regional town of Daylesford beat other shortlisted locations, Broome in WA, Hay in NSW and Katherine in the NT.

Daylesford, in western Victoria, has hosted the popular Chillout Festival since 1997. The long-running festival is regional Australia’s largest country queer pride event.

Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said Daylesford is proud to be considered by many as the “rainbow capital” of regional Australia.

He said the Big Rainbow is a “beacon for inclusion” and a “joyous symbol we all associate with hope”.

“Daylesford is the home of the Chillout Festival, the longest running regional LGBTIQA+ festival in Australia, and home to many rainbow families,” Cr Drylie said.

“We have a long history of supporting our LGBTIQA+ community and visitors to our town.

“We hope the Big Rainbow will be an example of what it means to show love and support to everyone.”

Daylesford can have say on where Big Rainbow will go

Sponsored by Tinder, the Big Rainbow measures 12-meters wide and six meters tall. It was first unveiled at its temporary home in Sydney earlier this year as voting opened.

Cr Drylie hopes the permanent installation becomes a tourist attraction like Queensland’s Big Pineapple and New South Wales’ Big Merino.

But the exact location of the Big Rainbow in Daylesford is yet to be decided. Four options have been put forward in a community survey, to be finalised in time for Chillout 2023.

“A period of community engagement will tap into the community’s local knowledge and perspectives about the best suited location for the Big Rainbow [to] celebrate our vibrant and inclusive community,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to having the community help us decide where the Big Rainbow will live.”

People can have their say on the rainbow’s location at the Hepburn Shire Council website.

