David Marr replaces Phillip Adams on Late Night Live

Good news and bad news. In Bad News:we will lose one of Australia’s most admired journalists and commentators in June when Phillip Adams retires as host of ABC Radio National’s Late Night Live. However, in Good News: David Marr will take his place.

Described as the ‘cutting-edge discussion of public debate’, Radio National’s Late Night Live aims ‘to present ideas and issues not yet covered by other Australian media’.

After 33 years at the helm, Philip Adams steps away at the age of 84 in favour of one of the few Australian broadcasters with the knowledge, intelligence, thoughtfulness, and wit to follow in his footsteps.

Phillip Adams

Phillip Adams played an enormous role in Australia’s cultural life.

He produced or co-produced such iconic Aussie movies as The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, Don’s Party, The Getting of Wisdom, and We of the Never Never.

Phillip Adams initially worked on commercial radio before quitting for Late Night Live. He was a staunch ally of the LGBTQIA+ community for decades.

David Marr

David Marr began at the influential The Bulletin in 1972. As a television reporter on Four Corners, he won a Walkley Award. Later, he hosted Media Watch. He played a lead roll in exposing the dodgy commercial practices of a rather less out gay broadcaster.

