David Marr replaces Phillip Adams on Late Night Live

Image: ABC Radio National's Late Night Live

Good news and bad news. In Bad News:we will lose one of Australia’s most admired journalists and commentators in June when Phillip Adams retires as host of ABC Radio National’s Late Night Live. However, in Good News: David Marr will take his place.

Described as the ‘cutting-edge discussion of public debate’, Radio National’s Late Night Live aims ‘to present ideas and issues not yet covered by other Australian media’.

After 33 years at the helm, Philip Adams steps away at the age of 84 in favour of one of the few Australian broadcasters with the knowledge, intelligence, thoughtfulness, and wit to follow in his footsteps.

Phillip Adams

Phillip Adams played an enormous role in Australia’s cultural life.

He produced or co-produced such iconic Aussie movies as The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, Don’s PartyThe Getting of Wisdom, and We of the Never Never.

Phillip Adams initially worked on commercial radio before quitting for Late Night Live. He was a staunch ally of the LGBTQIA+ community for decades.

“Queer Australians have enhanced the way we live.” Phillip Adams 1975.

David Marr

David Marr began at the influential The Bulletin in 1972. As a television reporter on Four Corners, he won a Walkley Award. Later, he hosted Media Watch. He played a lead roll in exposing the dodgy commercial practices of a rather less out gay broadcaster.

David Marr, The High Price of Heaven.

That time David Marr nailed Cardinal George Pelll

David Marr’s Killers in the Family.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

