David Beckham: paid defender of Qatar sportswashing

Monday will see the opening of the greatest exercise in sportswashing the world has ever known. But $17.8 million ‘ambassador’ David Beckham now claims the Qatar soccer pitch as a ‘platform for progress’.

The biggest sporting event in history will take place in a near absolute monarchy with a dismal human rights record. Qatar criminalises LGBTIQA+ people and only allows women to marry, travel or study abroad with permission from male relatives.

Then there’s the migrant workers who make up most of the small nation’s workforce. An estimated 6500 died during the building of infrastructure for the World Cup.

According to the US Department of Justice, Qatar paid bribes to FIFA officials to secure the 2022 World Cup. Qatar is stinking hot, smaller than Brisbane, and had no existing soccer culture and minimal infrastructure. But the country has shitloads of money from oil and natural gas.

Sportswashing — improving the reputation of the country through association with a popular event.

That’s the World Cup. Much like the Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, fawned over by Donald Trump and South Australian Labor Premier Peter Malinauskas.

It’s amazing what people will do for money.

David Beckham

Qatar is reportedly paying David Beckham AU$17.8 million to work as an ambassador for their venture into sportswashing.

In a video shown at a recent youth festival in the Qatari capital of Doha, Beckham talks of making the world a ‘more tolerant and inclusive place’.

“Dreams can come true. That’s why you’re here. You share Generation Amazing’s twin passions for the game of football, and for making the world a more tolerant and inclusive place.”

Yeah right. Qatar did make lots of promises to play nice during the World Cup. But no actual action on LGBTIQA+ or women’s rights. Despite that, Beckham claims Qatar dreamt of making the soccer pitch a ‘platform for progress’.

“Today is your day to dream”

Sadly, for all the promises Qatar made and all the defenses offered by paid advocates, in the last few days, secure in the knowledge it’s now too late to change course, Qatar has offered what one FIFA insider described as a ‘deliberate f_ck you to the West’.

First, Qatari World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman dropped the mask on German TV and described homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’.

Now, just days out from the event, Qatar had backflipped and banned the sale of alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. Probably best to forget what they said about people being welcome to carry rainbow flags.

