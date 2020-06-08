David and Aaron are becoming dads on ‘Neighbours’

Neighbours‘ gay husbands David and Aaron will become parents to a young foster child this week on the long-running soap.

The couple, played by Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson, got married on the Network 10 series in 2018. And this week they’ll get the chance to become dads.

The pair will become permanent carers to young Emmett, in episodes directed by Australian actress and adoption advocate Deborra-lee Furness.

Earlier this year, Takaya Honda posted a set photo to Instagram with Matt, Deborra-lee and young actor, Ezra Justin.

“Man, I feel so lucky! Over the last month Deborra-lee Furness was on set to direct @mattywilson @ezra.justin and I in a super important storyline about adoption and foster care,” he wrote.

“Deb really pushed us to draw every moment out of the script and establish this story with a solid foundation.

“On a lighter note it was also entertaining for us to watch Deb experience the speed at which we have to work on the Neighbours set, which is always a shock no matter how experienced or skilled you are.

“She certainly stepped up though, and I can’t wait to see the results and hear what you all think.

He also shared the link to Adopt Change, the adoption and fostering advocacy not-for-profit Furness founded in 2008.

“Almost 40,000 children in Australia are in need of a permanent home usually due to abuse or neglect. But in 2015 less than 1 per cent were adopted,” he wrote.

“Globally there are approx 18 million orphans who have lost both parents.”

Deborra-lee Furness directs Neighbours episodes

Deborra-lee Furness is mum to two adopted children with husband Hugh Jackman. Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison also has an adopted daughter with partner Pete.

Furness said she was “thrilled to be collaborating with the Neighbours team to direct these episodes and tell a story not often represented in mainstream media.

“To have an iconic television institution like Neighbours joining the conversation and reflecting the lives of so many Australian children is extremely powerful.

“Awareness is the essential first step in creating a positive shift in both culture and policy towards permanent solutions.”

In 2018, Aaron and David got married on Neighbours in the first legal same-sex wedding on an Australian drama.

Comedian and marriage equality campaigner Magda Szubanski played celebrant Jemima in those wedding episodes.

This year, transgender teenager Georgie Stone joined the show full-time, playing the soap’s first transgender character.

Earlier this month, Neighbours celebrated the start of Pride Month with a four episode guest stint by drag star Courtney Act.

