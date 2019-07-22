Date set for Brisbane Pride Festival’s 2019 Fair Day

After the success of the 58th Annual Queens Ball last month, the Brisbane Pride Committee are now hard at work organising a month of Pride celebrations for September.

Brisbane Pride Fair Day is on Saturday, September 21 at New Farm Park. Lock it in! This year’s festival will see more events than ever before.

Between the march down Brunswick St to New Farm Park and Pride Fair Day itself, it’s the community’s biggest day of the year.

Each year the festival attracts thousands of visitors both for the Pride March and for Fair Day itself.

The Brisbane Pride Fair Day is an all-ages family friendly event running from 11am until 6pm, including entertainment and family stalls and information for the whole community.

Visitors enjoy a fantastic day in the sun featuring over 100 community stalls, food vendors, and the famous Queer Beer tent.

Also, there will be two stages of fantastic live entertainment and the informative and fun adults-only pavilion.

Stallholders and performers wanted for Brisbane Pride Fair Day

The Brisbane Pride Festival Committee are currently accepting expressions of interest and applications from stall holders, potential performers and volunteers. Visit the Brisbane Pride website to find out how to register your interest for Fair Day.

Large groups joining the march and individuals and organisations wanting to host Pride events during the month are also welcome to get in touch now.

On Sunday, community members gathered in New Farm Park to plant the annual memorial garden.

In the garden, each seedling represents the life of a loved one lost too soon – perhaps a partner, a friend, a love, a family member.

The garden will grow over the next couple of months. The flowers will bloom in the colours of the rainbow in time for Brisbane’s Pride Festival month in September.

Visit the Brisbane Pride website or follow the Facebook page to find out more about this year’s festival.

