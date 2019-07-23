Darwin Pride responds to critics of rainbow roundabout

Darwin Pride has responded to criticism of the city’s new “rainbow roundabout” installed for this year’s pride celebrations.

The rainbow roundabout is located at the corner of Daly Street and The Esplanade and consists of multi-coloured plants and flowers. The flowers will bloom in the colours of the LGBTIQ rainbow pride flag in time for Darwin Pride Festival in September.

But Darwin Pride has expressed their disappointment on Facebook at comments slamming the installation as a “waste of money” and Council “pandering” to a “small part” of the community.

“Darwin Pride is paying for the plants that were installed in the Roundabout, from monies raised from our previous two festivals in 2017 and 2018,” chairperson Jenny Smith wrote.

“This is a joint project between Darwin Pride and the City of Darwin.”

Smith continued in the open letter: “[It’s] a way we could provide some colour and beauty to our city, that so many of the community are crying out for.

“It’s not just about Pride and LGBTIQA+ people. But rather what the LGBTIQA+ community could contribute back to Darwin with a sense of pride.

“Darwin boasts about its diversity, being inclusive and welcoming all. This should and does extend to the LGBTIQA+ community.”

Darwin Pride Festival rainbow roundabout will be ‘eye-catching and unique’

Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis said the installation has been in the planning stages since last year. He described it as a show of support from the council to the Darwin Pride Festival.

“[It’s] a wonderful reflection of both the diversity in our community and City of Darwin’s commitment to supporting diversity,” he said.

“It will be eye-catching and unique, attributes we should all respect and celebrate in each other.”

Darwin Pride committee member Ben Graetz said the roundabout was not only an important show of respect and support to the LGBTIQ community but also a vibrant addition to the city.

The Rainbow Roundabout will be maintained by City of Darwin in preparation for Darwin’s Pride Festival. The festival is on from September 19 to 22.

