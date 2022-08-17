Darren Hayes has titled his new album ‘Homosexual’

Darren Hayes has revealed the title of his new album, and it’s simply called Homosexual.

Hayes confirmed the title shortly after releasing the album’s latest single. All You Pretty Things is a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“I named my album ‘Homosexual’ for a variety of reasons,” the Australian singer explained.

“The most obvious, is that I’m a gay man who grew up in an era when that word was used to shame and vilify people like me. So I wanted to reclaim it.

“I’m also a recording artist who came up in an era where being openly gay was frowned upon and I experienced firsthand, the attempted erasure of my true identity from the marketing department of a major record label.

“But perhaps the most important reason I chose this title is that in 2022, I’m living in a time and in a country where the freedoms of LGBTQI+ people are more at risk than they’ve ever been.

“Moments like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida, or the constant attacks on trans people, have made it clear to me that now is the time to be as loud as possible about who I am.”

Homosexual is out on October 7, ahead of an Australian tour next year.

Darren Hayes said All You Pretty Things pays tribute to the 49 people killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

“I decided to write a song about their happiness frozen in time in a way they deserved to be remembered,” he said.

“I connected that joyful moment to the LGBTQI musical pioneers who have inspired me, now long passed.

“And those political activists responsible for the freedoms I enjoy today.”

Hayes said he “came up with my own way to say thank you with a simple phrase: ‘We’ve Got To Dance to Remember Them.'”

“Ultimately, that’s where my own freedom began. I really came out and into myself on the dance floor and that’s where my tribute continues,” he said.

“So on the front cover of my album, I’m proudly lounging upon my version of a stairway to heaven.

“Emblazoned across me in hot pink neon is a word the 11 year old me used to be terrified of.

“I lounge proudly underneath the electric buzz of this symbol. This term that used to be used to denigrate people like me. Now it’s my word. Now it means whatever I want it to mean.

“If you haven’t worked it out yet, I think it means something magical, amazing, unique and essential.”

Listen to Darren Hayes’ All You Pretty Things below:

