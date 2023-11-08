Darren Hayes emotional Masked Singer reveal

Darren Hayes opened up about the challenges he has faced as a gay singer on last night’s The Masked Singer reveal.

The 51-year-old musician was unmasked as Grim Reaper. He tearfully discussed his sexuality with panelist Abbie Chatfield. Hayes became emotional after she told him she loved his music and all the work he had done for the LGBTQIA+ community.

A tearful moment was captured between Hayes and Chatfield, as she explained how much his 2022 Mardi Gras performance helped her in coming out as bisexual. Hayes broke into tears as he told her it was his second Mardi Gras performance. His first was before he came out publicly, to which he said “I hated who I was.”

“I didn’t think I would stay in the show”

In an interview this morning, he opened up about his time on The Masked Singer.

“Honestly for lots of reasons, I didn’t think I would stay in the show. I was in a very tender place, I didn’t really want to be away from home, and was thinking, ‘I’m sure I’ll just do one episode and then I’ll be guessed and flown home.'”

He said he worried about his performances from inside the costume.

“I’m just inside what I called the Muppet costume. I don’t have any charisma, I don’t have any of my moves. I don’t have just any of the stuff that I’m used to falling back on. It was terrifying.”

He opened up about his 11-year break from music and the release of his 2022 album Homosexual.

“I was just so deeply sad. I think part of that was rejection from the major recording industry, which finally took its toll on me. That cut really deeply.

“Homosexual, if you listen to that record, it’s a rebirth because I was starting to love myself again and starting to choose myself and not just embracing my sexuality, but just embracing myself.”

