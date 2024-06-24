Darren Hayes confirms release date of memoir Unlovable

Darren Hayes has confirmed the title and release date of his upcoming autobiography Unlovable.

A year ago, the gay Savage Garden frontman announced the book was in the works.

Now Darren has shared the cover of the book, titled Unlovable, which is released November 5, 2024.

In a blurb, the publisher described Unlovable as a “candid and unfiltered” portrait of Darren Hayes as the artist “takes control of his life story.”

“Darren Hayes was always a storyteller. As a child, in suburban Queensland in the 1970s, he told himself he was going to be a pop star – and he did it,” the synopsis reads.

“Throughout Savage Garden’s astonishing success – which included multiple Australian number 1s, cracking the US charts and selling more than 35 million albums worldwide – he kept telling us stories of love and longing, through his vulnerable, open song lyrics.

“But the reality of his life was much more complicated than the constraints of a three-minute pop song.

“In Unlovable, for the first time, Darren recounts the events and circumstances that shaped his unique life: from childhood trauma and his journey with depression, to the dizzying heights of worldwide fame in Savage Garden, and everything in between.

“Told in his own lyrical words, Unlovable is a magical dark fairytale that reclaims the terrors and obstacles of his past to reveal the fabulous artist he has become.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

‘I feel free for the first time in my life’

Darren Hayes first shared that he was working on the book in June last year.

“I’ve been secretly telling stories about my life, through my music, since the very first Savage Garden single,” he explained at the time.

“Back then my innermost thoughts were shrouded in lyrical metaphor and deeply embedded within the visuals and stage costumes of a fantastical pop career.

“The reality of my life was much more complicated than the constraints of a 3-minute radio song would allow.

“Almost 30 years later I feel free for the first time in my life and so grateful to partner with Penguin to truly tell my authentic story.”

Darren Hayes’ musical comeback on 2022’s Homosexual

As Savage Garden, Darren Hayes and bandmate Daniel Jones released 1997’s self-titled album and 1999 follow-up Affirmation. Both were huge hits in Australia.

After the pop duo split up, Darren released five solo albums, starting with 2002’s Spin. Darren has spoken about the shocking homophobia he struggled against in the music industry in the 90s and 2000s.

Twenty years after his solo debut, Darren put out new music for the first time in a decade on the defiantly-titled 2022 album Homosexual.

That same year, Darren Hayes made a big return to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, performing inside the SCG.

Darren also announced last year he had sadly split from his husband of 17 years, Richard Cullen.

More about Darren Hayes:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.