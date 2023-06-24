Darren Hayes confirms his tell-all memoir is on the way

Darren Hayes is writing his first book, a tell-all memoir about his life.

Publisher Penguin Books announced the project this week, with an expected release in late 2024.

“I’ve been secretly telling stories about my life, through my music, since the very first Savage Garden single,” Darren said.

“Back then my innermost thoughts were shrouded in lyrical metaphor and deeply embedded within the visuals and stage costumes of a fantastical pop career.

“The reality of my life was much more complicated than the constraints of a 3-minute radio song would allow.

“Almost 30 years later I feel free for the first time in my life and so grateful to partner with Penguin to truly tell my authentic story.”

Last year, Darren released his latest solo album Homosexual, and spoke out about some of the shocking homophobia he experienced in the music industry in the 1990s and 2000s.

This week, Penguin non-fiction publisher Alison Urquhart said she was “thrilled to bits” to be working with Hayes on the new book.

“Darren and I have a mutual love of 80s pop music and gothic, twisted tales and he is a remarkable and natural storyteller,” she said.

“I know that he will create something so special and a reflection of who he is both as an extraordinarily gifted artist and a remarkable human being.”

Darren Hayes split with husband earlier this year

Darren Hayes first rose to stardom as the singer of Savage Garden. The pop duo split up in 2001, and Darren then embarked on a solo career.

Last month, the singer revealed he and his husband of 17 years Richard Cullen had split earlier in 2023. The pair married in 2005.

Darren said both of them had accepted their marriage had “gently and beautifully come to a rest”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.