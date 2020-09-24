Darren Hayes’ brutal response to calls for a Savage Garden reunion

Darren Hayes has shut down talk of a potential reunion for Savage Garden, alluding to a fractured relationship with former bandmate Daniel Jones.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Hayes gave a frank response to a follower’s call to “please do a Savage Garden reunion”.

“Imagine if you had come out and survived a really dysfunctional and toxic relationship, and then for years later people would ask you to please get back in that relationship,” he replied.

The Queensland-born Hayes formed the band with Jones in 1994. They enjoyed massive success for seven years, releasing two hit albums before splitting in 2001.

Last year, bandmate Daniel Jones said in an interview the pair no longer had a “healthy, workable relationship”.

He said if the pair tried to recreate the band’s legacy “it would be calculated BS”.

“I still love the guy dearly. We are just different people. There’s no wrongdoing,” Jones explained.

“It’s just different directions and different people. We just don’t have a friendship any more or working relationship.”

Darren Hayes very proud of Savage Garden’s music

In the Instagram Q&A, Darren Hayes went on to say he’s still “very proud” of Savage Garden’s music.

“I really love the first album, I think it’s so fresh,” Hayes said.

“I love I Want You. I’m obsessed with Carry On Dancing, Tears of Pearls, Gunning Down Romance, All Around Me, Two Beds and a Coffee Machine, I Don’t know You Anymore.

“I’m very proud of those songs.”

Since Savage Garden’s split, Hayes continued as a solo artist. He lives in Los Angeles.

Last year, he lent his vocals to Brisbane band Cub Sport’s track I Never Cried So Much In My Whole Life.

The singer-songwriter told his Instagram followers he’s currently working on new music and wants to tour again once travel restrictions lift.

“I miss touring very, very much and I never thought I’d say that, until we had a pandemic,” he said.

