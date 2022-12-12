Darren Hayes announces Bachelor Girl joining him on national tour

Darren Hayes says he’ll be singing along from side stage as Australian pop duo Bachelor Girl support him on his upcoming national tour.

Bachelor Girl – Tania Doko and James Roche – are the supporting act on Darren Hayes’ Do You Remember? tour in January and February 2023.

The Australian shows are Darren’s first in over a decade and will celebrate both the 30th anniversary of Savage Garden as well as his solo work.

Bachelor Girl are best known for signature song Buses And Trains, one of the tracks from their big 1998 debut Waiting For The Day.

Darren Hayes said he’s a big fan and Bachelor Girl are the perfect opening act for his summer tour.

“Like many Australians my age, I feel like I grew up with Bachelor Girl,” he explained.

“Their songs are the soundtrack to growing up in the 90’s.

“Having Tania and James come out on the road with me is a real treat and the perfect complement to a tour that is all about remembering the good times. I can’t wait to sing along from side of stage.”

Bachelor Girl excited for ‘massive party’ at Darren Hayes gigs

Tania Doko and James Roche from Bachelor Girl explained Darren Hayes is “a longtime friend and champion” of their band.

“We are stoked Darren has asked us to join him on his Aussie tour that’ll undoubtedly showcase his extraordinary artistry and songwriting,” Tania and James said.

“Darren has been a long-time friend and champion of Bachelor Girl’s, so there’s this wonderful mutual admiration club and some common ground we share.

“Together we are so up for bringing all the nostalgia of both our bands’ past work to these massive stages, share new stories and play fresh material.

“When two acts connect like we do, this is more than a tour, this is going to be a massive party and creative family gathering, every night.”

Darren Hayes released album Homosexual in October

Darren Hayes’ six-city national tour will showcase his back catalogue of hits as well as new album Homosexual.

Explaining the title, Darren said, “The most obvious reason is that I’m a gay man who grew up in an era when that word was used to shame and vilify people like me. So I wanted to reclaim it.

“I’m also a recording artist who came up in an era where being openly gay was frowned upon.

“I experienced firsthand, the attempted erasure of my true identity from the marketing department of a major record label.

“But perhaps the most important reason I chose this title is that in 2022, I’m living in a time and in a country where the freedoms of LGBTIQ+ people are more at risk than they’ve ever been.

“Moments like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida, or the constant attacks on trans people, have made it clear to me that now is the time to be as loud as possible about who I am.

On the front cover of my album, Darren Hayes said, he’s “proudly lounging upon my version of a stairway to heaven.”

“Emblazoned across me in hot pink neon is a word the 11 year old me used to be terrified of,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

“I lounge proudly underneath the electric buzz of this symbol. This term that used to be used to denigrate people like me. Now it’s my word. Now it means whatever I want it to mean.

“If you haven’t worked it out yet, I think it means something magical, amazing, unique and essential.”

National tour kicks off on January 31, 2023

Darren Hayes will start his tour in Perth on January 31, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

Tickets are on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.