Darren Hayes and Madonna: degrees of separation

Lifelong Madonna fan and former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes revealed today the degrees of separation between him and Madonna before he finally met the pop goddess.

Darren Hayes said he dated two of Madonna’s inner circle years before ever meeting her.

The former Savage Garden frontman said he went on a few dates with Madonna’s brother but that “Christopher and I just didn’t gel.”

Later, he went out with Alek Keshishian who directed the 1991 documentary In Bed With Madonna.

“The thing was, I wasn’t like a Madonna stalker. They could have introduced me to her the whole time. And it was really important for me to let them know, like, ‘No, I’m into you. I’m not into her,’ even though I was totally gagging to meet her.”

Darren Hayes said that with his single life behind him, he finally met Madonna after marrying Richard Cullen in 2005.

He said he ran into her unexpectedly at a party he attended with his husband.

A golden light from God on Madonna

“I walk into the room, I scan the room, and there’s a golden light from God on Madonna.”

Madonna told the singer she had attended a Savage Garden concert back in 1998 and that she loved it. However, he later saw Alek Keshishian whispering to the superstar presumably giving her the tea on the Aussie’s relationships with himself and Christopher Ciccone.

Madonna and Christopher famously fell out after his tell-all book, Life With My Sister Madonna.

The former Savage Garden frontman fled the party, worried about a confrontation with his idol.

“I don’t know if she loves me now, because she obviously would have found out all that stuff.”

