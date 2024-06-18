Darlinghurst Theatre goes into Voluntary Administration

Sydney’s Darlinghurst Theatre Company has been placed into voluntary administration, it was announced earlier today, with upcoming shows at its home in the Eternity Playhouse canceled until further notice.

The news comes after the company launched an end of financial year donation campaign at the start of June.

Only two percent of the company’s income was from government funding, with the company reliant on donations and ticket sales to make up the rest of its budget.

“As of 17 June 2024, the Directors resolved to place Darlinghurst Theatre Limited … into Voluntary Administration,” the Darlinghurst Theatre Company announced on social media at around 2pm.

“Given the Company’s financial position, all trading has been suspended and no events will go forward until further notice.

“Administrators are exploring all options to save or restructure the business. If any parties are interested in assisting with that recapitalisation and restructuring process, they should contact the Administrator’s office urgently.

“Ticketholders should explore options to recover their funds via a “chargeback” through their credit card provider.

“We appreciate your support and understanding during this challenging time.”

Jonathon Keenan and Peter Krejci of BRI Ferrier have been appointed “Joint & Several Administrators” of the Company and they say they will be issuing “more communication to all creditors and stakeholders in the coming days.”

The Darlinghurst Theatre produced and hosted many successful shows of interest to the LGBTQIA+ community in Sydney as well as hosting events for community organisations, including the Sydney Candlelight Memorial in May, the Janet Anderson one-woman show Overflow in January, and a host of events for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras including four shows during World Pride.

