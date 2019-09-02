TV

‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ features two gay dads and people love it

35 Views
the dark crystal age of resistance netflix
Photo: Netflix

Spoiler alert!

Netflix viewers are thrilled after discovering one of the main characters from fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has two gay dads.

All 10 episodes of the new series, a prequel to the 1982 cult film The Dark Crystal, were released to stream on Netflix on Friday.

Advertisements

And after hearing main character Deet repeatedly refer to her two fathers on the show, fans took to social media to wish them a happy Father’s Day.

“Just Deet, her little brother and their dads being one adorable Gelfling family,” one viewer tweeted.

The series’ official Twitter account confirmed, replying: “That’s it. That’s the Deet.”

The original Dark Crystal film took place on the planet Thra, where the evil, bird-like Skeksis ruled over a destroyed land.

The new Netflix prequel series is set on Thra some time before, following a handful of creatures called Gelflings – Deet, Rian and Brea – who rebel against the Skeksis.

Like the original film, Age of Resistance stars a host of puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

A lineup of big names lend their voices to the cast of fantasy creatures, including Taron Egerton, Lena Headey, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Hamill and Eddie Izzard.

Read some of the happy reactions from ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ viewers below:

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

bachelor rachael and vakoo
this time next year markus transgender
JayR Tinaco actor netflix Another Life
billy porter pose nude scene
weekend 2011 movie
Hannah Gadsby by Netflix from her special Nanette