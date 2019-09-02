‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ features two gay dads and people love it

Spoiler alert!

Netflix viewers are thrilled after discovering one of the main characters from fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has two gay dads.

All 10 episodes of the new series, a prequel to the 1982 cult film The Dark Crystal, were released to stream on Netflix on Friday.

Advertisements

And after hearing main character Deet repeatedly refer to her two fathers on the show, fans took to social media to wish them a happy Father’s Day.

“Just Deet, her little brother and their dads being one adorable Gelfling family,” one viewer tweeted.

The series’ official Twitter account confirmed, replying: “That’s it. That’s the Deet.”

The original Dark Crystal film took place on the planet Thra, where the evil, bird-like Skeksis ruled over a destroyed land.

The new Netflix prequel series is set on Thra some time before, following a handful of creatures called Gelflings – Deet, Rian and Brea – who rebel against the Skeksis.

Like the original film, Age of Resistance stars a host of puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

A lineup of big names lend their voices to the cast of fantasy creatures, including Taron Egerton, Lena Headey, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Hamill and Eddie Izzard.

Read some of the happy reactions from ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ viewers below:

daily reminder as you’re watching the dark crystal that deet has two dads and they love her pic.twitter.com/YHY8BE29Iu — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) August 31, 2019

Happy fathers day to both of Deet's dads! (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) pic.twitter.com/2X9KUtDOum — hi there ! (@PuppetT1me) September 1, 2019

Whoever wrote Deet having two dads into @darkcrystal. I commend you. — SashIndigo (@SashIndigo) September 1, 2019

Deet’s dads said gay rights — Rhys Kennedy️‍ (@RhysThunderBird) September 2, 2019

Advertisements

DEET HAS TWO DADS???? I HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN #AgeOfResistance — (@neon_heartbeat) September 2, 2019

deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads deet has gay dads — ♡ (@sithIord) August 30, 2019

ALDO DEET HAVING GAY DADS IS AMAZINGGGGGG — ❤️❤️Thotkari❤️❤️ (@Thotkari) September 1, 2019

DEET HAS TWO DADS

THE DARK CRYSTAL SAID GAY RIGHTS — sage (@dayamusgraves) September 1, 2019

Deet's two dads give me fucking life #TheDarkCrystal pic.twitter.com/pwx6ei1zII — Amber Craig (Mishibizhii Kwe) (@Kittie9000) September 2, 2019

Just came to the point in @darkcrystal where we hear about Deet's gay dads. So sweet. ️‍ — Jacob Bogle (@JacobBogle) September 1, 2019

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.