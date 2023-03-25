Darcelle XV, world’s oldest working drag queen dies

Darcelle XV, the world’s oldest working drag queen, died on March 23 from natural causes aged 92.

The Guinness Book of World Records named Darcelle XV the world’s oldest drag performer in 2016. She worked as a drag entertainer for 57 years.

Born Walter W. Cole in Portland, Darcelle XV served in the US Armed Forces during and after the Korean War.

Walter married and had two children before coming out as gay in 1967 at the age of 37. He bought a Portland tavern which he renamed Darcelle XV Showplace, and launched his record-breaking drag career.

The Darcelle XV Showplace website described Dartcelle as an author, playwright, actor, costume designer, and headlining drag entertainer. At the age of 90, she was still performing six shows a week at her club, the oldest continuously running cabaret in the United States.

Darcelle remained in high demand for public appearances on television, parades, fundraisers, and special engagements.

The show must go on

Her family and friends announced her death in posts to Facebook and Instagram.

“The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes. We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace. Details of a public memorial will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

“All shows at Darcelle XV Showplace will go on as scheduled per Darcelle’s wishes. Please join us and celebrate her legacy and memory, thank you in advance for your continued support.”

