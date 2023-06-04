Dannii Minogue’s I Kissed A Boy is getting a lesbian spinoff

A lesbian spinoff of Dannii Minogue’s BBC gay dating show I Kissed A Boy is officially in the works, with I Kissed A Girl set to feature queer women.

The BBC’s gay dating series started airing last month, hosted by Dannii Minogue as Cupid.

Now the new all-female follow-up, which is casting now, will see a group of 10 single women in a European villa looking for love.

The ten-part show will start with the women being matched up based on what they’re looking for in a partner.

They’ll share a first kiss and then embark on a romantic journey testing their chemistry, passion and overall compatibility.

I Kissed A Boy‘s Dannii Minogue will return as host of the herstory-making series.

“After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed A Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid for girls in the second series,” Dannii said.

“I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls.”

I Kissed A Boy is streaming on BBC’s iPlayer but no Aussie broadcaster is streaming the show yet.

But the news of I Kissed A Girl follows Netflix’s truly wild queer relationship show The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which dropped on the streaming service last month.

Meanwhile, Dannii Minogue has released her I Kissed a Boy theme song, We Could Be the One, as a single.

The bright, dancey track is raising money for Switchboard LGBT, the UK’s long-running queer helpline.

