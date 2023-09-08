Dannii Minogue’s I Kissed A Boy coming to Aussie streaming

Dannii Minogue’s UK gay dating show I Kissed A Boy is finally coming to Australian streaming next week.

The trailblazing show from the BBC is hosted by Dannii Minogue as Cupid. I Kissed A Boy aired in the UK earlier this year.

Now the show is finally coming to streaming in Australia. You can watch it on 10 Play next Wednesday (September 13).

The show sends ten single men to a gorgeous villa in Italy where they’re paired up, with supportive Dannii watching on.

“The first time they meet, they will kiss,” Dannii explains.

“Then it’s time to get to know the person they kissed and why they were teamed up together.

“If you have ever been clubbing, spotted someone you were attracted to like a magnet, kissed, and then got to know them – this is it, but with a little help from me and the I Kissed A Boy love matching team.”

Over eight episodes (and a reunion special) watch some dramatic decisions, wandering eyes and candid conversations on topics we rarely see on TV.

Fingers crossed the boys find love!

Longtime ally Dannii Minogue loved hosting I Kissed A Boy

Dannii Minogue said it was “an honour to host this show and flex my muscles as fairy godmother/cupid in helping these gorgeous humans in their search for love.”

The longtime queer ally described the support she gets from fans as “a huge hug”.

She added she hoped I Kissed A Boy, the first of its kind in the UK, “kicks the door open” for more.

And in June, she got her wish as the BBC confirmed a lesbian spinoff was officially in the works too.

Dannii Minogue also sang the I Kissed a Boy theme song. She later released the bright and breezy banger We Could Be the One (below) as an LGBTQIA+ charity single.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.