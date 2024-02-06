Screen

Dannii Minogue gives update on lesbian series I Kissed A Girl

Dannii Minogue at the villa in I Kissed A Girl
Image: BBC

I Kissed A Boy host Dannii Minogue has given an update on the upcoming lesbian spinoff of the dating show, appropriately titled I Kissed A Girl.

Last year, Dannii hosted the trailblazing gay dating show on the BBC. Ten single gay men travelled to a villa in Italy to meet, kiss and couple up.

While it sounds like a Love Island clone, the series was surprisingly good. After it aired, the BBC confirmed a lesbian version was also in production.

Dannii has now confirmed that I Kissed A Girl has officially finished filming, and said the series will launch later this year.

“I’ve just been watching some of the episodes that they’ve been editing, and it is wild, my friend,” she told Nova’s Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel.

Both iterations of the show are based around 10 queer singles “meeting for the first time with a kiss. No chat. No messages. Just one kiss to test their chemistry straight away.”

Dannii said for the new series, pairing up a villa full of queer women makes for a very different show.

“There’s a certain mystery about the girls. All of our producers and our care unit… got talking to the girls, and they’re like, people don’t know a lot about us,” she said.

“It’s a bit more underground. The girls have very different challenges to what the boys have in their everyday lives. It’s very specific.

“And they have their own language… like, what’s a black cat [lesbian]?

“Mama Minogue is mothering them all and educating you all at the same time.”

If you haven’t seen it, I Kissed A Boy is streaming in Australia on 10 play.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by danniiminogue (@danniiminogue)

 

Dannii Minogue is out at the moment promoting her new dance single Thinking ‘Bout Us, with Sydney producer Autone.

On Monday, she released the music video for the new track, packed with references to some of her previous songs.

Last week, Dannii took a moment to hilariously shut down the rumours she accidentally started about representing Australia at Eurovision this year.

More on the Minogues:

Dannii claps back after losing social media followers over gay dating show

Kylie Minogue jumps for joy after she wins a Grammy Award for Padam Padam

Check out the 2003 Dannii Minogue/Madonna mashup

‘Still mates’: I Kissed A Boy power couple announce they’ve split

