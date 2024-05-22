Screen

Dannii Minogue confirms I Kissed A Boy season two

Dannii Minogue hosts I Kissed A Boy
Image: BBC

Dannii Minogue has confirmed that her BBC gay dating show I Kissed a Boy is returning for a second season.

The British broadcaster announced the happy news as the inaugural season of the show’s lesbian follow-up I Kissed a Girl continues.

“I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open,” Dannii said.

“There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

Last year I Kissed A Boy was a hit for the BBC and by reality TV standards, was a surprisingly good show. The lesbian version was greenlit very quickly.

Both series introduce 10 contestants who’ll be matched up and, upon meeting each other for the first time, share a kiss.

“No small talk. No swiping on apps. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straightaway,” the synopsis states.

“Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?”

Casting for I Kissed A Boy’s season two is open now. Applicants can apply at the BBC casting website. How about we get an Aussie expat on the show next time!

I Kissed A Girl is currently streaming on BBC’s iPlayer, with an Aussie streaming release date to come. The first season of I Kissed A Boy is streaming in Australia on 10 Play and Paramount+.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

