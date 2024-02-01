Dannii Minogue finally addresses those Eurovision rumours

Dannii Minogue has finally addressed those rumours about representing Australia at Eurovision during an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The Aussie star had sent fans into a spin at the end of 2023 when she posted excitedly about the contest.

“The stage is set… and the countdown has begun!” Dannii wrote.

The rumours then went into overdrive when her single Thinking ‘Bout Us, was released overnight.

The song was co-written with Anthony Egizii and David Musumeci, the duo behind other Australian Eurovision entries Sound of Silence, Don’t Come Easy, We Got Love and Don’t Break Me.

Additionally, it was exactly three minutes, the limit of how long a Eurovision song can be.

However, during the Kyle and Jackie O radio interview, she played down the rumours.

“All I did was respond to a tweet from Eurovision because I am a massive fan, that’s all that has happened,” she said.

When asked if she would compete if asked Dannii was adamant it wasn’t for her.

“I don’t know that I would have the strength to get through it. I saw Dami do it, Kate did it bending around on this pole. Like guys, I am 52, I am not a J-Lo at the Superbowl.”

“It’s not there for me in my future,” she concluded.

However, despite not competing, Dannii is a fan of Eurovision and Australia competing.

“I love that Australia is involved and we get to showcase incredible artists globally,” she said.

Broadcaster SBS is yet to reveal who will represent Australia at Eurovision this year.

Australia’s artists have often been announced towards the end of February or the start of March.

Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden following Loreen’s victory with Tattoo in 2023.

