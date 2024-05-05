Screen

Dannii hetero: definitely not queer in a weird way

Dannii queer Minogue in a weird way
Image: Instagram: Dannii Minogue

There turns out to be very little to yesterday’s reports that Dannii Minogue identified as queer in a weird way.

In fact, nothing.

Dannii has woken up, and posted to Instagram to describe the reports as clickbait. She’s reminded everyone that she is ‘straight and in a long-term hetero relationship’. We can all calm down now and swear to stop reading The Mirror.

Dannii posted to Instagram to deny she mentioned being queer in any sort of way. She said the actual words she spoke were taken out of context and used as clickbait.

“Had such a great night at the screening of I Kissed A Girl this week. What a wonderful Q&A with @CatherineBohart. The whole night was filled with fun and laughter, celebrating the first cast of I Kissed A Girl and talking about my role as host and eternal ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I have been lucky enough to know and work with the queer community most of my life. I can’t wait for Sunday night. It’s all about girls who like girls, bring it on!

“To clarify, there was no breakdown, and I was not making an announcement that I’m a lesbian or queer. I’m straight and in a long-term hetero relationship.”

Dannii went on to say that some media took her words out of context. She accused reporters of twisting what she actually said for clickbait purposes.

“Here’s to the first series of I Kissed A Girl, and let’s not let this distract from this incredibly important series for lesbian, bisexual and queer women’s representation on TV.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dannii Minogue (@danniiminogue)

Who’d you kiss?

I Kissed A Boy coming to Aussie streaming.

I Kissed A Boy is getting a lesbian spinoff.

Dannii Minogue gives update on lesbian series I Kissed A Girl.

‘Loads of drama’ in Dannii’s dating show I Kissed A Girl.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

kissed a girl
I Kissed a Girl or at least identify as queer
Dannii Minogue at the villa in I Kissed A Girl
Dannii Minogue gives update on lesbian series I Kissed A Girl
Australian artist Dannii Minogue in a green dress with the background of the Eurovsion stage of 2024 behind her.
Dannii Minogue finally addresses those Eurovision rumours
Dannii Minogue sparks speculation she's heading to Eurovision Song Contest
People think Dannii Minogue may be heading to Eurovision
I Kissed A Boy on Gogglebox Australia
Gogglebox Australia stars react to ‘I Kissed A Boy’
Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove dannii minogue neon nights
Check out the 2003 Dannii Minogue/Madonna mashup