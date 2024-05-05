Dannii hetero: definitely not queer in a weird way

There turns out to be very little to yesterday’s reports that Dannii Minogue identified as queer in a weird way.

In fact, nothing.

Dannii has woken up, and posted to Instagram to describe the reports as clickbait. She’s reminded everyone that she is ‘straight and in a long-term hetero relationship’. We can all calm down now and swear to stop reading The Mirror.

Dannii posted to Instagram to deny she mentioned being queer in any sort of way. She said the actual words she spoke were taken out of context and used as clickbait.

“Had such a great night at the screening of I Kissed A Girl this week. What a wonderful Q&A with @CatherineBohart. The whole night was filled with fun and laughter, celebrating the first cast of I Kissed A Girl and talking about my role as host and eternal ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I have been lucky enough to know and work with the queer community most of my life. I can’t wait for Sunday night. It’s all about girls who like girls, bring it on!

“To clarify, there was no breakdown, and I was not making an announcement that I’m a lesbian or queer. I’m straight and in a long-term hetero relationship.”

Dannii went on to say that some media took her words out of context. She accused reporters of twisting what she actually said for clickbait purposes.

“Here’s to the first series of I Kissed A Girl, and let’s not let this distract from this incredibly important series for lesbian, bisexual and queer women’s representation on TV.”

