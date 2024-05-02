Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on Rowling’s anti-trans stance

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out about the breakdown of his relationship with Harry Potter creator J.K Rowling.

A recently published article by The Atlantic marks the first time the actor has publicly commented on Rowling in the wake of her prolific transphobia.

Radcliffe’s dispute with Rowling dates back to the author’s infamous 2020 tweets.

In the tweets, Rowling called out an article with the phrase “people who menstruate”, arguing “if sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

Radcliffe subsequently issued a statement through LGBTQ+ organisation the Trevor Project.

“Transgender women are women,” the statement read.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Radcliffe reflects on breakdown of Rowling relationship

Now, Radcliffe has spoken publicly about why he chose to publicly speak out against Rowling.

Radcliffe told the Atlantic: “I’d worked with the Trevor Project for 12 years and it would have seemed like, I don’t know, immense cowardice to me to not say something.

“I wanted to try and help people that had been negatively affected by the comments. And to say that if those are Jo’s views, then they are not the views of everybody associated with the Potter franchise.

“A lot of people found some solace in those books and films who were dealing with feeling closeted or rejected by their family or living with a secret.”

Radcliffe added that he has had no contact with Rowling since the controversy erupted.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” he said.

In 2020, Radcliffe was joined by Potter co-stars Watson and Rupert Grint who both released statements.

“There’s a version of ‘Are these three kids ungrateful brats?’ that people have always wanted to write, and they were finally able to,” Radcliffe told The Atlantic.

“So, good for them, I guess … Obviously, Harry Potter would not have happened without [Rowling], so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person.

“But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

