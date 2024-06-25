Daniel Craig flick Queer has ‘scandalous’ gay sex scenes

Challengers director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed his new film Queer starring Daniel Craig will have lots of racy gay sex scenes.

The out director, who’s also known for Call Me By Your Name, announced the adaptation of William S Burroughs’ 1985 novel last year.

In Queer, main character Lee – thought to be a stand-in for the author himself – is lost in Mexico City, fighting drug addiction.

While there, he becomes madly infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman named Allerton, who’s battling demons of his own.

Allerton toys with Lee, making the gay man even more obsessed with him. The two men later go travelling together.

Daniel Craig is playing Lee. Actor Drew Starkey, known for Netflix’s Outer Banks, will play the younger Navy man.

In a new Italian-language interview with Cinecittà, Luca Guadagnino said the three-hour-long film has some “outrageous” gay sex scenes.

“Queer will be my most personal film. It’s a tribute to Powell and Pressburger,” he revealed.

“I’ve seen The Red Shoes at least 50 times. I think they would appreciate the sex scenes in Queer, which are numerous and quite scandalous.”

The directors he’s name-checking are Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, and The Red Shoes is their Oscar-winning romantic musical from 1948.

Queer comes after Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers. That film was released in Australian cinemas in April.

The buzz around Challengers was all about the film’s very horny bi love triangle, a masterclass in sexual tension.

Luca told Cinecittà of that film, “I’m passionate about observing the bodies in space, the details of a nape of a neck.

“When I choose my actors, I don’t care that they are good at acting. I look for a three-dimensionality that can be captured with the camera.”

Queer to premiere later in the year

In April, Queer‘s screenwriter Justin Kurtizkes – who also worked with Luca on Challengers – talked about adapting the novel.

“Luca gave me the book for Queer while we were on set for Challengers. He said, ‘Read this tonight and tell me if you want to write it,’” Justin told Radio Times.

“I read it that night and told him I wanna write it, and I was really honoured that he asked me,” he said.

But the playwright admitted that William S Burroughs’ book, written in the 1950s and unpublished until the 1980s, is a “not a made for the movies” novel, which made his task more challenging.

“I can’t wait for people to see that movie,” he said.

“I really saw working on that as a sort of… medium between these two brilliant artists – Luca on the one hand and William S Burroughs on the other. It was my job, really, to bring them together.”

Queer will likely premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this year, with a wider release date to come.

