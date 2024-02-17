Dani Laidley misses out on AFLW coaching role

Former AFL player and North Melbourne coach Dani Laidley has missed out on the job as coach of the Western Bulldogs AFLW.

The former North Melbourne AFL coach announced her ambition to coach an AFLW team last November.

She then put her hand up for a role at the West Coast Eagles but lost out to AFLW legend Daisy Pearce.

Dani Laidley then applied to coach the Western Bulldogs after the club sacked AFL great Nathan Burke following a disappointing 2023 season. However, that team have now chosen former assistant coach Tamara Hyett over both Dani and inaugural premiership coach Paul Groves.

Dani’s last coaching job was at Carleton in 2015.

She said in November that her work on the documentary Danielle Laidley: Two Tribes delayed her ambition to return to coaching.

“We’ve been waiting until the documentary came out because I was contracted for that. It’s been a passion of mine and I’ve sort of been ready for about 12 months and even actually for this AFLW season, I was asked to do a coaching role at one of the Melbourne teams. But I couldn’t because I was contracted for the doco. People have connected the dots, West Coast have got a position available and yes, I want to coach again.

“But let’s not put the cart before the horse. It’s very easy to as I say, connect those dots. But it’s true (my ambition to return) it’s been a few years now in the making. West Coast is the only club at the moment that don’t have a coach for their women’s team. There may be some other clubs in Melbourne as well who make a decision not to go with their coach. It sounds like a good fit. But there could be some other things happening down the track. I’m just being prepared for any scenario.”

