Dancing allowed at Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day as restrictions ease

Brisbane Pride Festival is touting this month’s Fair Day event as Queensland’s first COVID Safe outdoor festival since the pandemic began.

Fair Day is on at New Farm Park on November 28. It’s set to be Queensland’s first large-scale event with dancing permitted since March.

Organisers expect around 4,000 patrons to attend, under their COVID Safe Event plan approved by Queensland Health.

Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson told QNews.com.au she’s “extremely proud” to host Fair Day after COVID-19 devastated LGBTIQ events across Australia.

“There are many other states and territories all over the world who are unable to physically connect,” Johnson said.

“I extend my warm wishes to them and hope they can follow in our footsteps as soon as safely possible.”

From 4pm today (November 17), a raft of Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions are easing, including outdoor crowd limits.

Bec Johnson explained under the new rules, Brisbane Pride can welcome more patrons to the park and “welcome back the inclusion of dancing” at Fair Day.

“We can’t wait to see the colourful, entertaining moves our attendees dish up,” she said.

“This is an amazing testimony to the strength and collective good work of all Queenslanders.”

However, the new rules still prohibit dancing indoors at Queensland nightclubs, taverns and pubs. Venues face big fines for breaches.

COVID Safe measures at Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day

Brisbane Pride said Queensland Health has approved their COVID Safe Event plan for Fair Day on November 28.

Social distancing and hygiene will be maintained with hand sanitiser stations, water stations and signage.

“Although we don’t like to call them the ‘fun police’, we’ll have a team overseeing the event making sure all safety measures are met,” Johnson said.

She said the Fair Day entrance will feature six lanes at the gate to reduce queuing and maximise time.

Patrons will enter using a QR code entrance system, so attendees should purchase tickets online in advance.

Ahead of Fair Day, celebrations on November 28 begin with the colourful Pride Stride from Newstead House to New Farm Park, in lieu of the usual march.

Queensland Dykes on Bikes will also charge through the suburbs for the Brisbane Pride Ride.

“As president of Brisbane Pride, on behalf of the committee, stakeholders and volunteers, may I wish every single member of our glorious communities a Happy and Safe Pride,” Johnson said.

Tickets to Fair Day are on sale through Eventbrite now. See the full Brisbane Pride Festival lineup at the website here.

