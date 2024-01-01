Screen

Dan Levy’s new film Good Grief is coming to streaming

Dan Levy and Luke Evans in Good Grief
Image: Netflix

Dan Levy’s new drama film Good Grief is streaming on Netflix this week.

The Schitt’s Creek co-creator plays Marc in the new film, an ex-painter turned children’s book illustrator. He’s married to Oliver (Luke Evans), a celebrity author whose novels have been adapted into a huge movie franchise.

However, Marc’s world is turned upside down when Oliver suddenly dies the night before the couple’s annual Christmas party. Suddenly widowed, Marc travels to Paris alongside his two best friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel) to find meaning in his life after the ultimate tragedy.

Dan Levy also wrote and directed Good Grief. He told Entertainment Weekly the film is “absolutely not” a romantic comedy, and instead more of a “drama or a dramedy.”

“I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of tragedy of what the COVID pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honour the passing of someone who meant so much to me,” Dan said.

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that really expedited the concept of the movie.”

While the film is sure to be a tearjerker, Dan promises some lighter moments too.

“There’s such joy in this movie, it has much more to do with life than death which is why the movie starts with a death but doesn’t end with one,” he said.

“It acts as a catalyst for someone to question who they are and how they got to where they were. And it also acts as a springboard for us to tell a really lovely story about friendship front and centre.

“That is the romance in this film.”

Good Grief is streaming on Netflix on Friday (January 5).

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

