Dan Levy’s emotional farewell to Schitt’s Creek after finale

Schitt’s Creek actor and co-creator Dan Levy has written an emotional letter of thanks to the cast, crew, and fans of the queer TV favourite.

The show’s final episode screened in the US this week, and featured the long-awaited wedding between Levy’s character David and his fiance Patrick. No other spoilers, we promise.

Advertisements

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years,” the out actor and co-creator wrote.

“Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful,” he said.

“Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most.

“We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

In his letter, Levy thanked fans “taking the time out of your busy lives to watch” Schitt’s Creek.

“Getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion… that is something I will never forget,” he penned.

“You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives.

“I know that you all have certainly changed mine.”

Netflix announces Australian streaming date for Schitt’s Creek season 6

If you haven’t seen it, Schitt’s Creek follows a wealthy family who lose their money and must live in a rural town they forgot they owned.

The quirky Canadian comedy became an unexpected queer favourite during its run. This is in no small part due to the relationship between pansexual David (played by Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid).

Netflix Australia confirmed this week that the final season of the show will be available to stream in Australia on May 14.

A timely reminder that the final season of #SchittsCreek will arrive on @NetflixANZ on May 14. We PROMISE it’s worth the wait (now mute those hashtags!) pic.twitter.com/UiL1J40Zlu — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) April 8, 2020

Advertisements

The show’s first five seasons are available to stream in Australia on Netflix now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.