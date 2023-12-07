Dan Levy struggles with loss in trailer for new film ‘Good Grief’

In his feature-length directorial debut, Dan Levy (of Schitt’s Creek fame) will be breaking hearts with Good Grief.

Levy stars as Marc, a former painter and current children’s book illustrator married to Oliver (Luke Evans), a celebrity author whose novels have been adapted into a popular global movie franchise.

However, Marc’s world is turned upside down when Oliver suddenly dies the night before the couple’s annual Christmas party. Suddenly widowed, Marc travels to Paris alongside his two best friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel) to find life after tragedy.

“In the early days when that idea was coming to fruition, it was originally conceived potentially as a romantic comedy, and then whatever press got out set what is now a very strange description of the movie. I see the movie as a drama or a dramedy,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly.

“I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of tragedy of what the COVID pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honour the passing of someone who meant so much to me.

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that really expedited the concept of the movie.”

And while the film is sure to tug at the heartstrings, Levy promises moments of lightness too.

“There’s such joy in this movie, it has much more to do with life than death which is why the movie starts with a death but doesn’t end with one,” he said.

“It acts as a catalyst for someone to question who they are and how they got to where they were. And it also acts as a springboard for us to tell a really lovely story about friendship front and centre.

“That is the romance in this film.”