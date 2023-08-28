Entertainment

Dan Levy reunited with his Schitt’s Creek husband on his birthday

Jordan Hirst
Dan Levy and Schitt's Creek co-star Noah Reid at the actor's birthday party
Image: Instagram

Three years after the finale of Schitt’s Creek, actor Dan Levy and his on-screen husband Noah Reid have reunited at Dan’s 40th birthday party.

From season three of the sitcom on, David (Dan) and Patrick (Noah) fall in love and eventually marry in their small town of Schitt’s Creek.

Last week, Dan Levy took to his Instagram to share photos of “the summer he turned forty”. His birthday celebrations included a reunion with some familiar faces that have sent Schitt’s fans spiralling.

Among the loved ones celebrating Dan’s birthday were Noah Red and Patrick’s ex-fiancée on the show, Rachel, played by Stacey Farber.

In a series of photos shared on his Stories, Dan joked that “it was all going so well” between him and Noah, “until” Stacey showed up.

See the photos below, and make sure you scroll through to number five.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Schitt’s Creek is streaming on Netflix. If you haven’t seen it and are watching it for the first time I’m very jealous.

Schitt’s Creek actor Noah Reid is touring Australia

In real life, Noah Reid is straight and married wife Clare in 2020. Last year the couple welcomed their first child.

Noah Reid is also a talented singer-songwriter who’s released three albums.

He’s about to come to Australia on his first national tour. He’s performing concerts in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne in September and October.

And yes, Tina Turner’s The Best is on the setlist of Noah’s shows overseas.

Read next: Watch the Schitt’s Creek cast get choked up reading letter from queer families

