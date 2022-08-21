Dan Levy joins Sex Education season four

Fans of Schitt’s Creek and Sex Education are in a spin after a “very serious” announcement from Dan Levy.

The star of Schitt’s Creek took to social media to make the announcement he would be joining Sex Education for its fourth season.

His announcement follows a string of casting changes for the upcoming season.

Dan Levy on Sex Education

Dan Levy is most well known for his role in the hit show Schitt’s Creek.

Since the program wrapped its final season in 2020 fans have been waiting to see what Levy would do next.

Now Dan has revealed he is working on the incredibly popular series, Sex Education.

He will play a cult author at a prestigious university in the United States.

Maeve Wiley played by Emma Mackey, will attend the university as a student.

During an emotionally charged season, three Maeve and Otis kissed, finally admitting their feelings for each other.

Now their relationship is set for new challenges as she departs for America to study.

That’s not the only shake-up for the hit show.

Season three also announced the closure of Moordale Secondary School where the first three seasons have taken place.

Details of the new season reveal that “following the closure of Moordale Secondary, the students are navigating new territory at the high-tech and progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College.”

Who’s in and out for Sex Education Season 4?

While Dan Levy is a welcome addition to Sex Education, there are lots of movements for the cast next season.

Despite being announced as the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa is confirmed to be returning to the show.

Gillian Anderson is also confirmed to reprise her role as sex therapist and mother to Otis.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has confirmed she will not return for the upcoming season.

Patricia Allison who has played Ola, a friend to Otis for three seasons will also not be returning.

Rakhee Thakrar and Tanya Reynolds have also announced their departure from the hit show.

Filming for Sex Education season four is still taking place, fans can expect the show to air in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.