Dan Andrews tells bigots targeting Drag Storytime to ‘go to Florida’

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has blasted the opponents of a Drag Story Time event in Oakleigh, who forced the event’s cancellation with violent threats.

Monash City Council announced on Thursday it was cancelling the sold-out story time event at a local library after threats of violence against families, the performer, councillors and staff. The event was to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Last week, a council meeting was derailed by protesters from a fringe right-wing groups who flooded the building, hurling abuse and slurs at councillors.

‘Hate speech, plain and simple’

Speaking in the Victorian Parliament, Dan Andrews called out the “shameful conduct out at the City of Monash last week.”

Andrews said the events are about “celebrating diversity and sending a message to often some of the most vulnerable people in our Victorian community that they are loved, they are respected, they are safe and they are supported by their government and their community.”

“I make this statement not just as the Premier of a state where equality is not negotiable. I also make this statement as a long-time ratepayer in the City of Monash,” he said.

“[This was not an] exercise of free speech but an exercise in hate speech, violence, bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia. The list goes on.

“These were ugly scenes on any measure, including death threats against council officers and councillors. It is a disgrace, it is shameful.”

Victorian Premier slams ‘Americanisation of our politics’

Premier Dan Andrews said “this Americanisation of our politics has no place here.”

“My message to those people is, very clearly: if you want to behave like the worst elements of the Floridian Republican Party, get to Florida.

“Head over there, where your hateful views might be worth something. They are worth nothing here.

“We will not stand for this sort of ugly behaviour. It is appalling, and I again make the point: it is not about free speech. This is hate speech plain and simple.

“It’s wrong. It is out of step with the values of fair-minded, decent mainstream Victorians. It is on the fringe.

“But enough about those people. Let us send the clearest message that equality is not negotiable.

“And despite the carry-on and the shameful behaviour of a small few, this government and this community remain committed to every single Victorian no matter who they are or who they love.”

