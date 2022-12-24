Damages to Christians over rejection as foster parents

A tribunal in Western Australia has awarded Christian couple Byron and Keira Hordyk damages over their rejection as foster parents because they believe homosexuality is a sin.

Byron and Keira Hordyk applied to become short-term foster carers in 2017.

Wanslea Family Services, an association contracted by the Western Australian government to assess foster carer applications, rejected their application because of their ‘rigid’ views. The association assessed their application indicated a degree of ‘rigidity’ inconsistent with the emotional safety of a hypothetical foster child.

The couple’s position on gender and sexuality was assessed to be personal rather than religious. The association argued that not all Christians regard homosexual relations as problematic.

Free Reformed Church

Byron and Keira Hordyk belong to the conservative Free Reformed Church.

During the application process, they expressed that sexual relations can only occur between a married heterosexual couple. The couple also described same-sex relationships as sinful.

The Hordyks said that if a foster child in their care kissed a child of the same sex at school, they would tell them they were loved but that the behaviour was sinful and must be resisted.

Byron and Keira Hordyk challenged the rejection of their application to become foster parents. They argued the rejection discriminated against them, due to their religious beliefs, under the Equal Opportunity Act.

The State Administrative Tribunal found the Hordyks’ belief that homosexuality is sinful was a genuine religious conviction.

The court ordered the Wanslea Family Services to pay the couple $3,000 each.

It further ordered that Wanslea change the Hordyks’ assessment from ‘assessed not to meet competencies’ to ‘application discontinued’.

