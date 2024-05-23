Screen

Dakota Johnson is a late-blooming lesbian in ‘Am I Ok?’

The first trailer for Dakota Johnson’s queer dramedy Am I Ok? has been released.

Co-directed by power couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, Am I Ok? premiered at Sundance in 2022 and is set to hit streaming in June.

The film stars Johnson as Lucy, a 30-something who can’t figure out why she’s not connecting with any of the guys she dates.

Cut to her googling “Am I a lesbian quiz”, Lucy eventually comes out to her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno).

“You did want a Volvo in high school,” Jane points out.

However, the film synopsis promises more drama to comes. “Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other,” the synopsis reads.

“When Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret.”

‘Am I Ok?’ based on real life coming-out story

The movie is based on screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz’s own coming-out story.

“I took my whole coming out late story and I used that, and I really based [Am I OK?] on a real-life friendship with my best friend Jessica [Elbaum], who is also a producer on this movie,” Pomerantz told Entertainment Weekly

“We had sort of a big fight, and then we’re friends again. But then simultaneously, I was struggling to come out. And so I realized that was the story that I really wanted to tell.”

Pomerantz also spoke about the ease of making Am I Ok? with other queer women at the helm.

“We got to talk about it and talk about the characters and really explore the relationship and those feelings,” she said of Notaro and Allynne.

“It was very easy to talk to them about everything because Stephanie had the experience [of coming out later]. And Tig is just very smart and hilarious and creative. So it was great.

“I loved working with them. …There was definitely a shorthand in being like, oh, remember these feelings? Yes, I had those too.”

Am I Ok? is set to premiere on Max on June 6, 2024.

