Dahlia Dyer — Everything from Princess Diana to BDSM

Dahlia Dyer is one of Brisbane’s youngest drag queens but don’t let her age fool you. This queen is one for the ages.

Playing with makeup from a young age, Dahlia knew she was destined to be a fierce performer with a stunning mug to boot.

Advertisements

She’s a self-confessed “black widow domme” who isn’t afraid to bring viciousness to the stage.

But more than that, Dahlia is a versatile and mesmerising entertainer who knows how to work a crowd.

So much so, Brisbane’s first introduction to the ethereal dominatrix saw her pour melted wax over her face and body.

So it’s no surprise Dahlia finds her inspiration in true crime and burlesque — two very different themes she has been able to couple together perfectly.

“I try to push boundaries as a shock artist,” Dahlia said.

“So sticking with my darker aesthetic I got my name from the Black Dahlia unsolved murder and Amelia Dyer,

“Amelia operated an orphanage but then killed the children,

“At that point, I was falling into burlesque so the nice flow and elegance of Dahlia Dyer was definitely fitting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dahlia Dyer (@dahlia_dyer) on Feb 25, 2019 at 7:22pm PST

Dahlia is changing the face of drag

But Dahlia said she also gets her inspiration from other local performers.

“Local entertainers like Madeline Glasseater, Lila Luxx and Jacqueline Fuery are huge inspirations,”

Dahlia is also inspired by international powerhouses Dita Von Teese and Siouxie Sioux.

Advertisements

But more than that, Dahlia is excited for her future in drag. She wants to create a more alternative style of the art form.

She also says she is looking forward to incorporating more burlesque into her performances.

“I definitely want to hone my burlesque performances and lean more into sideshow,

“Eventually I’d love to enter Miss Burlesque Australia,

“Overall to help push the visibility of a more alternative style of drag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dahlia Dyer (@dahlia_dyer) on Feb 11, 2020 at 1:03am PST

Burlesque and fetish scenes

Dahlia is most recognisable for her gothic, fetish attire.

But she’s also an elegant queen who loves to pull off a gown.

“One of my favourite looks I’ve served was a very Jean Paul Gaultier funeral-esque outfit,

“My Mother Mary tear-away gown is another favourite,

“But really anything bondage-based I’m obsessed with,

“You can’t beat a well-made harness.”

You can catch Dahlia around Brisbane at The Stand in Fortitude Valley. She also frequents the Sportsman Hotel in Spring Hill and attends a variety of burlesque events.

You can also see her show-stopping performances at the upcoming Voyage Through the Galax-She event at the Brisbane Sci-Fi Theatre Festival.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.