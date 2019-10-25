Film

Daddies Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are starring in a gay love story

colin firth stanley tucci supernova movie gay love story movie still
Photo: The Bureau Sales

Actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth will play a longtime couple on a tear-jerking road-trip in a new romantic drama film.

The film will titled Supernova and recently wrapped shooting in the northwest of England, suggesting a release date some time in the new year.

The movie follows the story of Sam (played by Colin Firth) and Tusker (played by Stanley Tucci), who have been together for 20 years.

In the film, the couple are travelling across England in their old RV visiting friends and places from their past. Two years earlier, Tucci’s character was rocked with an early-onset dementia diagnosis.

“As the trip progresses, their ideas for the future clash, secrets come out, and their love for each other is tested as never before,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s illness.”

Writer/director Harry Macqueen told Variety he describes the film as “a deeply romantic, modern love story.”

“It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in,” he said.

“It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

Fans shared their thoughts on Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s new project on Twitter.

