Daddies Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are starring in a gay love story

Actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth will play a longtime couple on a tear-jerking road-trip in a new romantic drama film.

The film will titled Supernova and recently wrapped shooting in the northwest of England, suggesting a release date some time in the new year.

The movie follows the story of Sam (played by Colin Firth) and Tusker (played by Stanley Tucci), who have been together for 20 years.

In the film, the couple are travelling across England in their old RV visiting friends and places from their past. Two years earlier, Tucci’s character was rocked with an early-onset dementia diagnosis.

“As the trip progresses, their ideas for the future clash, secrets come out, and their love for each other is tested as never before,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s illness.”

Writer/director Harry Macqueen told Variety he describes the film as “a deeply romantic, modern love story.”

“It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in,” he said.

“It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

Fans shared their thoughts on Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s new project on Twitter.

When people ask me if I have a celebrity crush, I usually say Colin Firth or Stanley Tucci and now they are in a movie where they are a couple and I’m going to have a stroke pic.twitter.com/BCYZ0Nwdn8 — SR Nelson 🏔 (@say_splendid) October 24, 2019

god sometimes you’re just lucky, you know? sometimes you get to wake up to the news that colin firth and stanley tucci are in a film playing lovers. like sometimes good things happen — liv hewson (@livhewson) October 24, 2019

ALL MY PRAYERS TO THE ZADDY GOD HAVE BEEN ANSWERED. https://t.co/WGXxVppgpF — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 24, 2019

Variety: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play lovers on a road trip! Me: 😍 Variety: One of them has early-onset dementia! Me: 😟 https://t.co/JCH0SthEXI — Jenya Keefe (@JenyaKeefe) October 24, 2019

Is it normal that I teared up reading the words “a romance starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a longtime couple on a road trip” https://t.co/V2URoEWpia — Alanna Boo-nett (@AlannaBennett) October 24, 2019

the power that colin firth and stanley tucci hold……..the world just isn’t ready pic.twitter.com/3EI36btt58 — ellie ϟ (@griiffinskane) October 24, 2019

OH GOOD! HOLLYWOOD READ MY FANFIC!https://t.co/3ONg93gc2P — sarah decorative gourdman (@thesarahgorman) October 24, 2019

It has taken me until this very moment to realise that I’ve wanted a Stanley Tucci x Colin Firth road trip romance my whole life. https://t.co/MVNOpJxCEC — Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) October 24, 2019

