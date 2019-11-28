Cyndi Lauper to receive UN award for LGBTIQ advocacy

Cyndi Lauper will receive a new UN honour, the inaugural High Note Global Prize, for her efforts tackling homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

Singer Kesha will present Lauper with the gong at her annual Home for the Holidays concert in Los Angeles on Human Rights Day on December 10.

In 2008, Lauper co-founded the charity True Colors United, named after her hit song.

The organisation “implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people,” according to its website.

“In the United States, 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their non-LGBTQ peers.

“True Colors United is committed to changing that.”

The prize was created by philanthropist David Clark, founder of the High Note Global Initiative, which celebrates artists “who have leveraged their musical gifts to create a platform to promote social justice.”

“We are delighted to recognize and honor Cyndi Lauper as the 2019 High Note Global Prize Laureate,” Clark said in a statement.

“For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change, and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves.

“She is most deserving of this award, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during our inaugural High Note Global Prize award ceremony.”

