CWC Cabaret 30th year of raising funds for PLHIV

It’s going to be a great night of drag, old and new, at the CWC Cabaret 30th Anniversary at Brisbane’s Sporties Hotel on 30 November.

In 1989 a group of amazing people came together and formed the Citizens Welfare Committee (CWC). They dedicated the CWC to raising money for the welfare of people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV). Three decades later, CWC is still going strong and continues to support the community.

The huge 30th Anniversary celebration happens at The Sportsman Hotel on Saturday 30 November.

Over 20 Drag Stars from over the decades performing for the CWC Cabaret 30th birthday

Acts include legends from as far back as 1995.

Betty Nature first performed at the CWC in 1995 and of course, she’ll host the evening as MC of the 30th birthday celebration.

Tonda also performed in 1995 and she’ll return for this special event.

Other stars appearing on this special anniversary include Donna Frock (1999), Tararaboomdeah (2003), Sue Wridge (2003), NeNe Cherry (2005) and a group performance by Ella V’Lay, Iona Toy Boy and Sasha Trajik-mole (2009).

Other big names include the recent Miss Sportsman winners. Miss Sportsman 2019 Gina Vanderpump will appear along with Miss Sportsman Rising Star 2019 Alexis Diamond.

Expect to also see Miss Synthetic, Dame Liz Taylor, Chinta Woo Alcock, and Martini Ice, just to name a few.

All the performers donate their time for this great cause.

CWC MC Betty Nature, who took over the role of MC in 2004, said, “This is a very important community event. We love to give back to the community and help raise money for such an important cause.”

“As we aim to end HIV transmissions in QLD, the CWC remembers those we lost to this disease and supports those living with HIV. It reminds us that HIV will remain an important focus of our community for a long time to come.”

The CWC Cabaret is on from 7:00 pm to late, Saturday 30 November at Sportsman Hotel,

130 Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill with shows at 8, 9, 10 & 11 pm.

Entry is $5 at the door with proceeds going to Queensland Positive People.

Check out the Facebook event page for more info.

