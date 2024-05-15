LGBT NewsNSW

Cumberland protest today over bans on gay parenting books

cumberland
Image: Pride in Protest

Pride in Protest will protest outside Cumberland City Council today from 6 pm against the recent bans on gay parenting books and drag queen storytime.

The LGBTIQA+ activist group asks the community to show that we do not accept the transphobic and homophobic rhetoric of extremist and bigoted groups like Christian Lives Matter and their cronies on Council.

“We demand:
– Cumberland City Council rescind the bans on books depicting same-sex parenting and drag queens reading story books in libraries.
– Chris Minns and NSW Labor expel Labor council members who have caused these bans.
– NSW Labor pass the Equality Bill in full.

Pride in Protest says that books depicting rainbow families, or drag performers reading stories, are a normal part of life. This is not ‘indoctrination’ or ‘sexualising children.’

“This is a culture war imported from the United States. It has nothing to do with the local community and the supposed ‘conservative and religious’ constituency that right-wing councillors claim to represent. Pride in Protest rejects the idea that western Sydney is a hub of bigots who support these homophobic bans.

“Or the earlier extremist proposals to ban halal, Chinese New Year, or Acknowledgement of Country by Councillor Christou.”

Join the Protest

Protesters meet outside the council meeting at 16 Memorial Ave, Merrylands NSW 2160, Australia at 6pm on Wednesday May 15.

Also today:

Equality Australia’s petition against the ban in conjunction with Caroline will be handed to Council.

It has already received nearly 40,000 signatures.

 Caroline is a long-time resident in the Cumberland area, a mother of 4 adult children, and a proud grandmother to a rainbow family.*

Hey Cr Christou! Want to ban books? Start with the Bible.bible ezekiel

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Quay-Quay Quade
Quay-Quay Quade fact-checks Anthony Fisher in NSW Parliament
Police and Pride
Some facts re the acrimonious debate over Pride and Police
pride in protest mardi gras march mardi gras parade oxford street sydney
Pride in Protest’s alternate Mardi Gras march to go ahead with crowd exemption
pride in protest mardi gras march
Pride in Protest group slams NSW Police opposition to their Mardi Gras march
pride in protest sglmg sydney gay and lesbian
Belle B**** on why she signed the Pride in Protest petition
nsw police sydney gay and lesbian mardi gras pride in protest ban motion agm
Mardi Gras members to vote on proposal to ban police from parade