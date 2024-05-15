Cumberland protest today over bans on gay parenting books

Pride in Protest will protest outside Cumberland City Council today from 6 pm against the recent bans on gay parenting books and drag queen storytime.

The LGBTIQA+ activist group asks the community to show that we do not accept the transphobic and homophobic rhetoric of extremist and bigoted groups like Christian Lives Matter and their cronies on Council.

“We demand:

– Cumberland City Council rescind the bans on books depicting same-sex parenting and drag queens reading story books in libraries.

– Chris Minns and NSW Labor expel Labor council members who have caused these bans.

– NSW Labor pass the Equality Bill in full.

Pride in Protest says that books depicting rainbow families, or drag performers reading stories, are a normal part of life. This is not ‘indoctrination’ or ‘sexualising children.’

“This is a culture war imported from the United States. It has nothing to do with the local community and the supposed ‘conservative and religious’ constituency that right-wing councillors claim to represent. Pride in Protest rejects the idea that western Sydney is a hub of bigots who support these homophobic bans.

“Or the earlier extremist proposals to ban halal, Chinese New Year, or Acknowledgement of Country by Councillor Christou.”

Join the Protest

Protesters meet outside the council meeting at 16 Memorial Ave, Merrylands NSW 2160, Australia at 6pm on Wednesday May 15.

Also today:

Equality Australia’s petition against the ban in conjunction with Caroline will be handed to Council.

It has already received nearly 40,000 signatures.

Caroline is a long-time resident in the Cumberland area, a mother of 4 adult children, and a proud grandmother to a rainbow family.*

