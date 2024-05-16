Cumberland City Council votes to overturn ban on gay parenting books

Cumberland City Council has voted to reinstate gay parenting books after they were banned from eight publicly funded libraries.

Last week, Cumberland City Council voted in favour of a motion to rid its libraries of any books that contain material on same-sex parents.

However, last night the council passed the motion to reinstate the books, with 12 members voting for and two against after more than four hours of debate.

The ban was put forward by city councillor and former Cumberland City mayor Steve Christou.

He alleged that parents were “distraught” upon seeing the book Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig in local libraries.

Caroline Staples, a resident of the Cumberland area and a grandmother in a rainbow family, addressed the meeting and tabled two petitions signed by a total of 51,960 people including 2247 from the local area.

“Council has listened to local voices and united around the core value of ensuring all families feel welcome and that every child is given the chance to learn, grow and flourish,” she said.

“I have been overwhelmed by the volume and diversity of support for reversing the ban and I would like to thank every single person who signed the petition to ensure the children of rainbow families are seen and feel safe.”

Protesters clash outside Cumberland City council meeting

Protests outside the council chambers between groups were heated, with the ABC reporting people yelling “go back to Newtown” and “leave our kids alone”.

While on the other side, supporters were chanting “bigots are not welcome here”.

Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh said the vote showed that modern Australia doesn’t accept book banning or erasure.

“We don’t want to see imported American-style culture wars causing harm and sowing division in our diverse communities,” he said.

“We should not need a riot squad to keep a local council meeting safe. This is not who we are. There must be a place for all of us here.”

More on Cumberland City Council book ban:

Inner West mayor blasts council ban on LGBTQIA+ books

Cumberland protest today over bans on gay parenting books

Hey Cr Christou! Want to ban books? Start with the Bible

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.