Cub Sport headlining Mardi Gras street party Laneway

Brisbane alt-pop band Cub Sport have been announced as the headliners for Mardi Gras’ closing Laneway party.

The 46th annual Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras festivities run from February 16 to March 3, 2024.

The day after the Parade, the Mardi Gras’ Laneway closing street party will headline the big festival finisher, joined by a street party lineup of DJs on March 3.

Cub Sport comprises gay couple Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield as well as their bandmates Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari.

Last year, Cub Sport released their fifth album Jesus at the Gay Bar.

On Sunday, March 3rd, the Mardi Gras street party Laneway takes over The Beresford hotel and Hill Street for post-parade kick-ons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras)

Laneway is the day after the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street and surrounds on Saturday night, March 2.

The Mardi Gras Party will then take over the Hordern Pavilion and other venues that night, with lineup announcements to come.

Both events will follow the 2024 program of over 100 Mardi Gras events from February 16.

On February 24, Sydney WorldPride’s popular Bondi Beach Party is also returning for Mardi Gras this year.

Tickets to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events are on sale now.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.