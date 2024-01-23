Events

Cub Sport headlining Mardi Gras street party Laneway

Cub Sport photo with Mardi Gras Laneway backdrop
Images: Supplied

Brisbane alt-pop band Cub Sport have been announced as the headliners for Mardi Gras’ closing Laneway party.

The 46th annual Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras festivities run from February 16 to March 3, 2024.

The day after the Parade, the Mardi Gras’ Laneway closing street party will headline the big festival finisher, joined by a street party lineup of DJs on March 3.

Cub Sport comprises gay couple Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield as well as their bandmates Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari.

Last year, Cub Sport released their fifth album Jesus at the Gay Bar.

On Sunday, March 3rd, the Mardi Gras street party Laneway takes over The Beresford hotel and Hill Street for post-parade kick-ons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras)

Laneway is the day after the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street and surrounds on Saturday night, March 2.

The Mardi Gras Party will then take over the Hordern Pavilion and other venues that night, with lineup announcements to come.

Both events will follow the 2024 program of over 100 Mardi Gras events from February 16.

On February 24, Sydney WorldPride’s popular Bondi Beach Party is also returning for Mardi Gras this year.

Tickets to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events are on sale now.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras members vote to scrap Police Accord at heated AGM
2024 sydney gay and lesbian mardi gras parade
2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras program released
A magazine cover featuring a drag queen, exuding Mardi Gras vibes with vibrant colours and festive elements.
QNews Magazine NSW Issue #05 | November 2023
Chris Zou on TikTok talking about Mardi Gras and WorldPride
TikToker Chris Zou couldn’t hook up after becoming Mardi Gras meme
Betty Hounslow, pioneering Mardi Gras 78er, has died age 78
‘Force of nature’: Tributes after death of 78er Betty Hounslow
Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Could Mardi Gras Party move there?
Big push to move Mardi Gras Party to Allianz Stadium