Cub Sport bandmates Tim and Sam kiss on Grammys red carpet

Cub Sport bandmates and Brisbane couple Tim and Sam have shared a kiss on the red carpet ahead of today’s Grammy Awards.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are underway in a televised ceremony from Los Angeles today. They’re airing in Australia on Nine.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Brisbane pop band’s vocalist Tim Nelson and keyboardist Sam Netterfield hit the red carpet.

The pair rocked Britney and Justin-style double denim as they kissed on the red carpet.

The couple were at the Los Angeles awards ceremony because Tim scored a Grammy nomination for his work on New Zealand artist’s BAYNK’s album Adolescence.

Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield founded Cub Sport in 2010 and years later married each other in Brisbane in 2018.

Cub Sport’s upcoming album is Jesus at the Gay Bar

Cub Sport are a Brisbane four-piece pop group comprising Tim and Sam as well as Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari.

Just a few weeks ago the pop group announced their upcoming album Jesus at the Gay Bar. The new album will be released on Good Friday.

On the cover, Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield embrace, with Sam showing off his jockstrap.

The music video for lead single Keep Me Safe also tells a dreamlike story of the couple’s relationship.

