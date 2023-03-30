Cryptic tweet sparks ‘Warrior Nun’ renewal rumours

A cryptic tweet from the series producer of beloved queer show Warrior Nun has sparked hope for thousands of fans.

The Netflix series based on the comic by Ben Dunne followed a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers.

A wlw relationship central to the storyline earned Warrior Nun a legion of queer fans.

However, despite, spending three weeks in Netflix’s top 10 trending titles and becoming Netflix’s highest-rated show ever on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was cancelled after just two seasons.

After news of the cancellation broke, fans took to social media with the #savewarriornun campaign. The hashtag has since been shared more than 10 million times.

However, on March 27, the fan-led campaign saw a glimmer of hope after a cryptic tweet from series producer Simon Barry.

“Here’s what I know. When #WarriorNun is saved and/or ‘risen’, it’s going to be because of you, the FANDOM family,” he wrote.

“That much is perfectly clear and that’s why you, Must. Not. Stop. #SaveWarriorNun.”

A lifeline for Warrior Nun would be welcome news for queer viewers, after the recent cancelation of several queer television shows.

Since the post, fans have since taken to Twitter, sending a clear message to Netflix to #SaveWarriorNun.

