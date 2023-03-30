Cryptic tweet sparks ‘Warrior Nun’ renewal rumours

A cryptic tweet from the series producer of beloved queer show Warrior Nun has sparked hope for thousands of fans.
The Netflix series based on the comic by Ben Dunne followed a young woman resurrected from the dead and imbued with superpowers.
A wlw relationship central to the storyline earned Warrior Nun a legion of queer fans.
However, despite, spending three weeks in Netflix’s top 10 trending titles and becoming Netflix’s highest-rated show ever on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was cancelled after just two seasons.
After news of the cancellation broke, fans took to social media with the #savewarriornun campaign. The hashtag has since been shared more than 10 million times.
However, on March 27, the fan-led campaign saw a glimmer of hope after a cryptic tweet from series producer Simon Barry.
“Here’s what I know. When #WarriorNun is saved and/or ‘risen’, it’s going to be because of you, the FANDOM family,” he wrote.
“That much is perfectly clear and that’s why you, Must. Not. Stop. #SaveWarriorNun.”
Here’s what I know. When #WarriorNun is saved and/or ‘risen’, it’s going to be because of you, the FANDOM family. That much is perfectly clear and that’s why you, Must. Not. Stop. #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/zl5zWGRjuw
— Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) March 27, 2023
A lifeline for Warrior Nun would be welcome news for queer viewers, after the recent cancelation of several queer television shows.
IN OTHER NEWS: Fans react to controversial ‘A League of Their Own’ renewal
Since the post, fans have since taken to Twitter, sending a clear message to Netflix to #SaveWarriorNun.
#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/RtGfNlGYFG
— jax (@havenothinghere) March 30, 2023
Good night #HaloBearers !
Keep fighting, keep tweeting, keep watching !
See you tomorrow !
WE WON’T STOP#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun #FandomsUnited pic.twitter.com/q2fVIux2gb
— Kaoru-sama 2.0 🇫🇷 🏳️🌈🥑🚌 #SaveWarriorNun ⚔️ (@kaoruxsama) March 30, 2023
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment