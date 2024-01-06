Crusader Watch: Libs of TikTok Chaya Raichik

Chaya Raichik from Libs of TikTok this week illustrated the far-right tendency to tell any lie to demonise the LGBTQIA+ community. She shared a meme suggesting incorrectly that multiple recent American school shooters were transgender.

Raichik even identified the alleged perpetrator of that day’s Iowa school shooter as ‘genderfluid’.

“What’s going on?” she asked.

Clearly, Chaya Raichik has no idea and wouldn’t care if she did.

Among her evidence for the multiple transgender school shooters, a pic of a woman Raichick identified as the 2022 Uvalde, Texas school shooter. However, the pic was of a trans woman with nothing to do with the tragedy. The actual shooter, a bullied 18-year-old male student was shot and killed by police on the day of the shooting.

Crusaders

Occasionally, we like to check in on the modern-day crusaders. You know. The moralists who create a God after their own image and then strive to have everyone else obey their rather convenient diety.

Since LGBTQIA+ law reform began in the seventies, the crusader focus has often been on stopping and even reversing such reforms.

The political power and income of the crusaders often derive from their anti-LGBTQIA+ activity. Yes. Bigots build careers on hatred — and hatred alone.

So we take a keen interest in every word they utter.

Libs of TikTok

Former real estate agent Chaya Raichik uses Libs of TikTok as the handle for several anti-LGBT social media accounts. Raichik’s accounts promote hate speech — particularly transphobia — and are renowned for making false claims.

Her social media posts have resulted in threats and harassment of the individuals, organisations and events she singles out, including bomb threats against children’s hospitals.

