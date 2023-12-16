Crusader Watch: Bridget and Christian Ziegler

Anti-LGBTQIA+ MAGA crusaders Bridget and Christian Ziegler are causing lots of grief for the American far-right and we couldn’t be happier.

Occasionally, we like to check in on the modern-day crusaders – the moralists who create a God after their own image and then strive to have everyone else obey their rather convenient diety. Since LGBTQIA+ law reform began in the seventies, the crusader focus has often been on stopping and even reversing such reforms.

The political power and income of the crusaders often derive from their anti-LGBTQIA+ activity. Yes. Bigots build careers on hatred — and hatred alone.

But so often, they fail to follow their own moral precepts. And that’s when we get really interested.

Who are Bridget and Christian Ziegler?

SHE:

Co-founder of far-right Moms for Liberty.

Sits on Sarasota County school board and advocates for book bans.

Campaigns against LGBTQIA+ inclusivity.

Major supporter of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill.

HE:

Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida

Friend of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

What did Bridget and Christian Ziegler do?

Christian Ziegler has been accused of raping a woman who he and his loudly anti-LGBTQIA+ wife “had a longtime consensual sexual relationship with.”

The Zieglers had an arrangement to have sex with the woman on October 2. However, Bridget Ziegler couldn’t make it and the woman consequently canceled, texting to Christian Ziegler, “Sorry I was mostly in for her.”

The woman alleges Ziegler nevertheless went to her apartment and raped her.

Bridget Ziegler in a throuple

Although Bridget Ziegler is not accused of any illegality, the entire Sarasota Country School Board called for her resignation. It’s that hypocrisy thing – accusing everyone else of immorality while regularly indulging in a throuple.

As for Christian Ziegler, the Republican Chair remains under criminal investigation but refuses to step down from his party position.

