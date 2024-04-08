Cruising for Beginners with AJ Lamarque

Sydney comedian and Kweens of Comedy creator AJ Lamarque follows his SBS television debut with a new standup show about gay culture and gay cruises at the 2024 Sydney Comedy Festival.

AJ Lamarque has had a triumphant start to 2024. In February he performed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival’s Laugh Out Proud comedy showcase to an audience of more than 1,600 people at the Enmore Theatre.

In the same month he also showed that gays can be a feast for the brain as well as the eyes in his first television appearance on SBS TV’s Celebrity Letters and Numbers alongside fellow comics Harley Breen, Lizzy Hoo and Jude Perl.

Following his 2023 viral Tik Tok series where he describes Sydney Gays by Suburb, AJ Lamarque has earned a strong fan base in the Sydney LGBTQIA+ community and is now ready to bring a new, hilarious show to the Sydney Comedy Festival that explores gay culture in a funny, naughty and thoughtful way.

AJ is ready to set sail with this brand new solo show A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising about his experiences aboard the world’s biggest gay cruise.

When asked what audiences can expect from the show, AJ says, “A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising will contain everything people want to know about these infamous cruises, from the parties to the sex and more.”

“But equally, it will be an exploration of what happens when you give the gay community the space and freedom to be themselves, to be the majority.

“Have you dallied with the idea of going on a gay cruise? Want to learn more about gay culture? Or perhaps you just want to hear about all the sordid details that happen on board?

“Whatever your motivations, I’ve got you covered. So grab your life vests, your floaties, and your jockstraps because it’s time to go cruising.”

Having already earned a slew of awards and accolades, AJ’s comedy style has been described as the love child of Rhys Nicholson, Katherine Ryan, and Michael Mcintyre as he balances sharp wit with a charismatic charm to create a warm, honest and unique comedy experience.

Lamarque has performed across Australia and some of his most notable career highlights include hosting the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s 2023 Comedy Zone Program, being an Official Ambassador for the Sydney Fringe Festival in 2022 and being chosen as a Future Leader by Creative Australia in 2023.

He produces Oxford Street’s biggest and longest running comedy show, Kweens of Comedy, for which he’s also been recognised as a finalist in the 2019 Young Achiever category at the ACON Honour Awards and as a 2020 “30 under 30” recipient for Out for Australia.

See AJ Lamarque in A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising at The Comedy Store in the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park with shows nightly at 8.15pm from Thursday May 9 to Saturday May 11.



-For more information go to www.comedystore.com.au

