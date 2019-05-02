Crowdfunding campaign to support community volunteer Taz Clay after house fire

A crowdfunding campaign to support local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advocate Taz Clay has raised over $2200 after Clay lost all his possessions in a house fire overnight.

Fire completely engulfed the boarding house of eight units on Vulture Street in South Brisbane, with residents and neighbours woken up by smoke alarms early this morning, according to ABC News. Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, and police said everyone they were aware of in the building had been accounted for.

Advertisements

Taz Clay (pictured) is a young Kalkadoon and Bwgcolman Brotherboy who has worked in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and LGBTIQ mental health through organisations including headspace and the Foundation for Young Australians and volunteers with Diverse Voices and Open Doors Youth Service.

A Facebook fundraising campaign started on Thursday by Chantel Keegan has raised close to $2000 to support Taz after the fire.

“Taz Clay lost all his things in a house fire overnight,” Keegan wrote on the fundraising page.

“Please donate to help him rebuild and purchase much-needed essentials.

“Let’s support this deadly young one who works tirelessly for both the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and the LGBTIQ+ Brotherboy and Sistergirl community. Let’s show Taz our love and support.”

Open Doors Youth Service said Taz Clay was one of their “nearest and dearest volunteers” and community members who wanted to donate items including clothing, bedding, toiletries, long-life food or grocery vouchers can drop them at Open Doors Youth Service, 5 Green Square Close Fortitude Valley during office hours.

“Whilst it is impossible to replace anything of value to Taz, this incredibly kind and generous soul works tirelessly to support the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQAP+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities both locally and nationally and we need to rally together to return the favour,” Open Doors wrote on their Facebook page.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.